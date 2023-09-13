Shenseea Party With Tommy Hilfiger, Coi Leray & Lola Brooke At NYFW: See Photos

Shenseea is walking into rooms she dreamed of as the artiste updated fans on Monday that she was dressed by Tommy Hilfiger to attend New York Fashion Week.

The Jamaican artiste has been giving fans looks from her NYFW pop-ins, including a yellow feathery dress she wore on Friday, followed up by a black sheer number.

The artiste wrote “dress said [chicken hatching emoji]” to caption the yellow dress, which she sported with a chic bob hairstyle. Her second outfit choice was a sheer see-through long-sleeve maxi dress that gave just the right amount of skin view.

Shenseea and Coi Leray/ @shenseea IG

The dress was made by La Pointe while she was styled by Sami Miro, who is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer featured by Vogue, Forbes, and many others. The artiste posted several photos from different angles as she showed off the dress, which hugged her curves.

Her nude underwear, which appears to be Skims, gave her the right amount of coverage to keep the outfit sexy but still toned down. A video showing the back of the dress reveals that it has a long zippered slit as well as a top zipper. She paired the look with black leather booths and simple silver neck cuff jewelry.

In another look, Shenseea was giving a dragon symbolic of her ShenYeng sign as she is seen draped in a shiny green leather pants/dress combo. The outfit featured leggings and what seems to be a scrunch dress.

In another look, she is seen wearing head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger, which includes a cozy plaid sweater, boyfriend jeans, and matching Tommy Hilfiger underwear and bralette.

Shenseea and Lola Brooke / @shenseea IG

In one photo, she poses next to the designer Tommy Hilfiger, who gives a wide smile while Shenseea stares into the camera. Seriousness aside, she was seen hanging with Coi Leray and Lola Brooke, who also wore Tommy Hilfiger. Shenseea is seen bussing a big laugh as she leans back with a glass of red wine in her hand.

The artiste recently shared that her son was a model for Rookie USA, which is a kid’s fashion show that kicks off NYFW.