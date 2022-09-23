Shenseea, Koffee & Jack Harlow Features On EA FIFA 23 Soundtrack

Shenseea, Koffee, Jack Harlow, and Bad Bunny join a star-studded lineup for EA Sports FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Every year around September, EA Sports unveils the latest version of their FIFA games, one of the most successful and longest-running sports video games. As customary, the company also assembles some of the hottest songs over the past year to compile a fitting soundtrack that illustrates the nostalgia games feel when playing FIFA with their friends.

For FIFA 23, the soundtrack will feature 100 songs from artists worldwide, including Jamaican artists Shenseea and Koffee, as well as Latin superstar Bad Bunny. There are a number of rising stars on the lineup and some seasoned veterans like Nas. You will see appearances from M.I.A., Denzel Curry, and Jack Harlow.

Koffee’s hit “Pull Up,” which is one of the hottest dancehall songs on the international scene this year, is featured on the soundtrack. The track is featured on her sophomore album, Gifted. The Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor-produced single “Run Run” also makes the cut. Despite the track being a success, it did not make it to Shenseea’s debut album, Alpha, released earlier this year.

Reggae and Dancehall artists have been featured on FIFA games tracklist over the years. Rappers have also consistently been featured on the game’s tracklist. Music from some of our favorite artists across multiple genres has long been a pivotal focus for the game’s developers. EA has since appointed Steve Schnur as the company’s president of music. He confirmed that the upcoming compilation features music from 34 countries around the world.

FIFA 23 goes on sale on sale on Friday, September 30, and will be available on Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and 4, Stadia, and PC.