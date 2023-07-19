Shenseea and The Chainsmokers Previews “My Bad” Collaboration

Shenseea is teaming up with The Chainsmokers for a new collaboration.

Dancehall songstress Shenseea is constantly elevating her career to new heights with major crossover collaborations, red carpet appearances, and massive festival performances. Now for her latest move in her quest for international stardom, the singer has joined forces with famous chart-topping electronic duo, The Chainsmokers, for a new single.

On Wednesday (July 19), the duo took to Instagram to announce the upcoming new track titled “My Bad” and the surprise featured guest. They shared a photo of themselves walking alongside Shenseea, who is clad in a tight black dress, thigh high boots, and dark shades. In the caption, they announced that the track is slated to arrive on Friday, July 28.

The “Don’t Let Me Down” hitmakers previously teased the upcoming collaboration on Instagram when they shared a post from one of their performances where they played the track. In the caption, they asked, “Can y’all guess the feature?” Interestingly enough, many fans guessed that it was Selena Gomez’s vocals that they could hear, overlaying the scintillating instrumental.

Shenseea re-shared the announcement post to her story, telling fans that she had some new heat on the way with The Chainsmokers. In the preview of the song that the group shared a couple of days ago, Shenyeng can be heard singing, “Don’t go thinking like that / You know I want you so bad / Don’t go thinking like that / Don’t go thinking like that” before the inevitable EDM crescendo ushers in the hook for the most danceable part of the track.

Fans are already looking forward to the impending collaboration and its accompanying music video, which was already shot. In the comment section, Shenseea’s A&R Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores wrote, “@jasonrembert great job she looks amazing. Can’t wait for you guys to see this video new year new level let’s go.”

This new single will mark Shenseea’s premier EDM collaborative effort, and it’s with one of the most successful groups of the genre. The Chainsmokers are Grammy winners who have topped the Billboard charts, and their top hits have billions of views on YouTube. Their mega-hit collaboration with Halsey titled “Closer,” released in 2017, is nearing 3 billion views as we speak.

While the track isn’t dancehall like Shenseea fans often hope, it is undoubtedly a huge collaboration for the Jamaican singer and a fancy addition to her discography.