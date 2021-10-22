Shatta Wale Faces Jail Time For Elaborate Hoax Claiming He Was Shot

Shatta Wale and Ghanaian comedian Funny Face are behind bars after an alleged public prank gone wrong.

Shatta Wale is being called Ghana’s most unwanted comedian whose pranks have overstepped boundaries within the public’s eye for years. His most recent spat has now landed him in hot water as he went too far claiming that he was shot and his life is in danger. Ghanaian Police Services’ Facebook page released an image of the deejay in handcuffs and his PJs following a charge for public mischief.

Wale took to his Facebook page on Monday, October 18th, and shared his feelings about death threats that had been sent to him, and he criticized the lack of aid from the local authorities in his time of need. Shatta described that the threats were from a fake pastor that had foreseen his death on a local radio station.

Shatta Wale also scolds Ghana police for not seeing the alleged threatening statement made by the pastor.

A few hours after the artiste’s terrifying message, he was placed under arrest. The local Ghana Police Services, GPS, posted a picture of him in handcuffs with the caption, “The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59 pm. As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”

Shatta Wale mugshot

Some of his fellow Ghanaians stood back in glee at the news with hordes of people coming to social media to mock the prankster.

There were many other harsh, funny, and patriotic comments littering the post’s comment box.

Whether Shatta was serious or not is yet to be seen as he has made no further comment since the incident and after initially receiving bail. Ghanaian Police Services, however, are determined to get to the bottom of the case, and they later decided to remand him into police custody for a week along with three other suspects, including the ‘false prophet.’

Yesterday, they posted a statement regarding the matter on their Facebook page.

“Update: A court in Accra has today Thursday, 21st October 2021, remanded Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale, and three others into prison custody for a week,” the statement reads. “They were remanded following a request by the police for their continued detention due to ongoing investigations on their alleged involvement in the publication of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic. Impartial investigations into the matter shall continue.”

Will it be in favor of Wale or the ‘false prophet’? Ghanaians and fans of the artiste are anxiously awaiting the conclusion of legal proceedings.