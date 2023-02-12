Shaggy & Marcia Griffiths’ ‘Electric Boogie’ Remix In Jeep Super Bowl Ad 2023

Jamaican Reggae artists Shaggy and Marcia Griffiths will headline Jeep’s commercial in the upcoming Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12).

The commercial is a play on Griffiths’ 1990 hit song, “Electric Boogie,” and the development of the electric car movement as Jeep ramps up its campaign to produce more electric cars to compete with major brands like Tesla and others. In a statement, Shaggy revealed that the commercial will be aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“We have a song coming on the Super Bowl, ‘Electric Boogie’ with Marcia Griffiths and emerging artists,” Shaggy said at the Island Music Conference on Saturday. “That will be aired on Super Bowl tomorrow.”

The Super Bowl on Sunday is expected to be one of the largest events in person, and viewership gave the star factor at the Super Bowl Half Time Show, where Rihanna will take the stage.

This year’s game will see NFL finalists, the Philadelphia Eagles coming against the Kansas City Chiefs. This year’s game also holds special significance as during black history month, the starting quarterbacks from both teams are Black.

During the conference, Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and President of National Programming for iHeartMedia, joked about the impact of the Jeep ad and the intention behind it.

“Shaggy has a song that will be airing in the Super Bowl. We are going to try to sell some Jeeps along the way, but it is a lesson,” he said.

While speaking about promoting yourself in the music industry and the qualities required to achieve success, Poleman praised the artist for his dedication and work ethic.

“People like Shaggy and Bono (lead singer of megaband U2), these people are the cream of the crop. I feel like they have seen it all. You would expect the most successful people to be the most arrogant people but they are not and that’s why they are the most successful,” said Poleman.

Shaggy’s Jeep commercial marks the second time he returns to the NFL, as the artist was previously tapped for a Cheetos commercial in 2021 that reimagined his 2000 banger “It Wasn’t Me.”

Marcia Griffiths’ hit song “Electric Boogie (The Electric Slide)” was written by the late Bunny Wailer, real name Neville Livingston, in the 1970s. Griffiths, who herself is a legendary name in Jamaican music, first song the infectious song in 1983, but the song didn’t became a mainstream hit until after her remix in 1990. Marcia Griffiths was also a backup singer for The Wailers and a member of the IThrees, comprising also of Rita Marley, and Judy Mowatt.

“When I first recorded a remixed version of ‘Electric Boogie’ in the ’90s, I never could have imagined that it would inspire a dance that still resonates with fans many decades later,” said Marcia Griffiths. “Having the opportunity to bring the song back in a modern style to new audiences in collaboration with the amazingly talented Shaggy and together with Amber, Jamila and Moyann during one of the biggest television events around the world has provided me with another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Shaggy also expressed gratitude for being a part of the momentous ocassion for himself and for the culture of reggae and dancehall music. “I’m excited to have our @Jeep Super Bowl ad airing today,” the Jamaican singer said.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to produce a new, updated version of this iconic song,” Shaggy said. “I grew up hearing ‘Electric Boogie’ often; it was a family favorite in my household. The version performed by yet another legend, Marcia Griffiths (formally of I-Threes – the background singers with Bob Marley and the Wailers) and remixed by the Miami Sound Machine became a worldwide hit.”

“Over the years I’ve become close friends with Marcia so I was very excited when the Jeep brand asked me to remake a 2023 updated version of this classic for their new campaign,” he continues. “Our collective aim was to put the spotlight on Marcia and her remarkable voice while capturing the authentic culture that the song represents. By also including the talented voices of three emerging artists, Amber Lee, Jamila and Moyann, who compliment Marcia’s original iconic vocal, the result feels fun, fresh and energetic.”