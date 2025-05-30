Shaggy Goes “Pandtastic” With Fiat 

News Americas, New York, NY, May 16, 2025: It’s been three decades since Jamaican born reggae star Shaggy’s global hit “Boombastic” shook up the charts – and to mark the milestone, the Jamaican Grammy-winner is hitting the road in style, accompanied by none other than an animated panda.

Shaggy Celebrates 30 Years of “Boombastic” with Fiat and a Grooving Panda

Yes, “Boombastic” is officially 30, and to celebrate, Shaggy has rerecorded the iconic track for a high-energy new campaign with Fiat, starring in a commercial alongside a dancing digital panda. The campaign introduces a new term – “Pandtastic” – and brings the vibes with a playful, nostalgia-rich ride through time.

Fiat’s sleek new Grande Panda, inspired by vintage design, is the centerpiece of the ad, which was creatively led by M+C Saatchi Europe. Music video director Joseph Khan, known for reviving dance-floor hits with visual flair, brings the funky fantasy to life with style.

Back in 1995, “Boombastic” exploded internationally after featuring in a Levi’s 501 commercial. Now, 30 years later, the hit makes a full-circle comeback, this time cruising to the beat in a car commercial instead of jeans – just with more panda.

For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it’s a celebration of Caribbean sound and cultural impact, made even more memorable with a side of animated fun.

Shaggy proves once again: timeless hits don’t just age – they evolve. Check it out HERE