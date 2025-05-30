High-breed sheep, new lands to help position Reg. 5 as livestock capital - Pres. Ali  After ending electricity &amp; water subsidies in 2015-2020, PNC now promises utility subsidies if re-elected Indigenous villages urged to add value to forestry through charcoal, toothpick production US-sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed's video reinforces his duplicity &amp; dishonesty - Pres. Ali Fishermen rescued after vessel sinks off Pomeroon River Manifesto promised fulfilled as 50,000 house lots distributed
Shaggy Goes “Pandtastic” With Fiat 

03 June 2025
News Americas, New York, NY, May 16, 2025: It’s been three decades since Jamaican born reggae star Shaggy’s global hit “Boombastic” shook up the charts – and to mark the milestone, the Jamaican Grammy-winner is hitting the road in style, accompanied by none other than an animated panda.

Shaggy Celebrates 30 Years of “Boombastic” with Fiat and a Grooving Panda

Yes, “Boombastic” is officially 30, and to celebrate, Shaggy has rerecorded the iconic track for a high-energy new campaign with Fiat, starring in a commercial alongside a dancing digital panda. The campaign introduces a new term – “Pandtastic” – and brings the vibes with a playful, nostalgia-rich ride through time.

Fiat’s sleek new Grande Panda, inspired by vintage design, is the centerpiece of the ad, which was creatively led by M+C Saatchi Europe. Music video director Joseph Khan, known for reviving dance-floor hits with visual flair, brings the funky fantasy to life with style.

Back in 1995, “Boombastic” exploded internationally after featuring in a Levi’s 501 commercial. Now, 30 years later, the hit makes a full-circle comeback, this time cruising to the beat in a car commercial instead of jeans – just with more panda.

For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it’s a celebration of Caribbean sound and cultural impact, made even more memorable with a side of animated fun.

Shaggy proves once again: timeless hits don’t just age – they evolve. Check it out HERE

 

