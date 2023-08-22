Several miners honoured for outstanding production, work ethic

Some of the participants who were at the awards ceremony

Several miners from different companies were on Monday evening honoured for their outstanding production and safe work ethic by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

Commissioner of GGMC, Newell Dennison congratulated the awardees.

“There are a number of awards that will be presented, some for the very first time. These awards are to improve inclusivity and to motivate our miners to showcase themselves and their trade,” he stated.

Given that the ceremony coincides with mining week, the Commissioner noted that these persons deserve the awards since their work aptly reflects the theme: Safety and sustainability- an inclusive approach for the mining sector to drive economic growth.

He also commended the companies for always taking their work seriously and ensuring that their employees’ safety comes first.

Also in attendance was the President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Andron Alphonso, who expressed gratitude to the government.

“Over the past few years, the government has increased its support for the sector and I’m pleased to say that we have developed a much better working relationship.”

Alphonso further stated that the mining sector is one that endures the most challenges and always manages to remain successful.

Miners were awarded in various categories such as top gold producer, gold trader, diamond producer and stone producer, among others.