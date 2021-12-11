Several injured in Linden collision

Several persons were injured in a collision, involving a motorcar and motor lorry, on the Bamia Public Road, Mackenzie, Linden at about 22:10 hours Friday night.

Injured are: the 25-year-old driver of the car, Claudius Baird, of 33 Alstrom Alley, Christianburg, Linden along with his mother, Oneeka Baird, and Precia Jerrick both of the said address; and Judith Marine and Marry Marine of St. Lucia.

The motor lorry is owned and was driven by Teerav Pachai of 27 Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

Reports are that motor lorry #GZZ 7899 was proceeding east on the northern carriageway of Bamia Public Road, whilst motorcar #PZZ 9378 was proceeding in the opposite direction on the southern carriageway.

It was alleged by the driver of the motorcar that a bright light shone in his face and he lost control of the car and collided with the front right side of the motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, the occupants in the car received injuries about their bodies and they were all taken to the Linden Hospital Complex by public-spirited persons.

On arrival at the hospital, they were all seen and examined and admitted for observation for the next 24hrs.

Meanwhile, the motor lorry driver alleged that he saw the vehicle with its light on coming towards him in his lane at a fast rate of speed and he swerved north to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the car came into contact with the right side of the lorry where both vehicles received extensive damages.

The driver of the motor lorry is in custody assisting with further investigations.