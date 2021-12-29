Several injured after intoxicated driver loses control of speeding car

Seven persons were injured following an accident along the Main Road at New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Sunday.

The accident occurred just after midnight and involved a motorcar bearing registration number PXX 3973 driven by a 21-year-old man. Another man, Kevin Munroe, 19, was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. They both reside at Vryman’s Erven Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam (NA) Berbice.

The others who were in the car and were injured are Dexter Welcome, 21, of M&TC Housing Scheme; 20-year-old Shemroy Hoyte of Amsville Housing Scheme; Cranston Rafael Fraser, 20, of Sister’s Village, East Bank Berbice; Rayon Rose, 20, of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice, and Nicholas Amsterdam, 20, of Stanleytown, NA.

It was reported that the motorcar was proceeding along the Princess Elizabeth Public Road at a fast rate of speed, and as the driver approached the intersection between Vryheid and Main Road, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle which swerved and collided with a concrete base structure.

As a result of the collision, the driver and occupants received injuries about their bodies.

They were all taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were treated.

However, Fraser was admitted with lacerations to his forehead, while the driver and the remaining occupants were admitted for observation suffering from minor cuts and bruises about their bodies.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver and proved that he was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Meanwhile, Police stated that Fraser was subsequently transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical treatment. The other occupants were treated and sent away but the driver was arrested pending investigations.