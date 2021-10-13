Several homeless after Charlotte St fire

The building on fire [Photo taken from the News Room]Several persons are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a makeshift house at Camp and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown.

The fire erupted at around 21:00h last evening and firefighters were able to contain the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.

One of the occupants of the building told reporters that arson is suspected. The occupant explained that just before the fire started, another resident was seen leaving the area with his belongings.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, who was on the scene, lauded the response of the Fire Service.