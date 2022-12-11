Several Canada-Guyana business partnerships formed under CGCC

High Commissioner Mark Berman, Senior Trade Commissioner at the High Commission, Mr. Jake Thomas, CEO of the CGCC, Ms. Treina Butts, a few member of the CGCC with some members of the Canadian Trade Delegation that recently visited Guyana.

See below for a statement from the Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce which is celebrating its second anniversary with several Canada-Guyana Business Partnerships formed:

This month, the Canada Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) is celebrating its second anniversary and a second year of growth and significant successes in fostering trade between Canada and Guyana.

As a leading trade partner with Guyana for decades, the High Commission of Canada in Guyana wished to further integrate Canadian and Guyanese businesses to support the multiple economic developments in both countries. In 2021, merchandise trade totalled CAD $238.2 million between the two countries. Exports to Guyana for 2021 are valued at $28.6 million, while imports from Guyana are valued at $199.6 million. To bolster this trade relationship, in 2020, the Canadian High Commission was instrumental in bringing together private sector leaders from Canada and Guyana to form the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber which was launched in December 2020 with twenty-eight founding members, now has sixty-five members and growing, comprising of a diverse group of businesses. In its short two years of existence, the CGCC has seen several partnerships formed between Canadian and Guyanese businesses, including the recently announced partnership between the Beharry Energy Holdings and Atlantic XL out of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and the joint venture between Farfan and Mendes Limited and Crosbie Group Limited.

These are only two of the many business collaborations and investments among the CGCC members. The CGCC CEO, Ms. Treina Butts, works with members to find complimentary local partners as Canadian companies desire to work in Guyana jointly with local partners across several industries.

In addition to pursuing partnerships, over the last year the CGCC was represented at trade summits and conferences in both Canada and Guyana and the Chamber also hosted several information sessions to keep members updated about trade related developments in Guyana and Canada.

Notable activities for the CGCC in 2022 were:

CGCC Virtual Engagement with Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, discussing Guyana’s Budgetary Allocations for the Fiscal Year 2022.

The CGCC was actively involved in the Canada-Caribbean Trade Event: Growing a Green Economic Recovery – which focused on market opportunities in Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Mary Ng, visited Guyana during this trade event to cement the trade relationship between Canada and Guyana and met with some of the members of the CGCC who are presently operating in Guyana.

The Chamber partnered for a hybrid meeting on Trade & Investment Opportunities between Canada and Guyana – which was a meeting with Minister Mary Ng (Canada), Minister Oneidge Walrond, other Canadian Members of Parliament, and members of the CGCC. The CEO of the Chamber and Board Members delivered presentations on inclusive business, agriculture, and clean-tech as areas of development between Canada and Guyana.The CGCC hosted its inaugural Gala and fund-raising event in Toronto which featured Dr. Ashni Singh as the guest speaker from Guyana. Attending companies participated in several business-to-business meetings with partners in Canada who were looking to collaborate for investments in Guyana.

The Chamber organized a virtual Information Session on the Procurement Services of Canada which is key provider of services for federal departments and agencies

The Chamber held a virtual webinar with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) and import requirements for agricultural goods.

The Chamber hosted a virtual introduction and information session on areas of collaboration for the development with H.E. Keith George, Guyana’s new High Commissioner to Canada.

The Chamber hosted a virtual session with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) and Dr. Ashhi Singh, on the Guyana Canada MOU for the procurement of goods.

Looking ahead into 2023, the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce has several major activities planned, including a Women in Business Trade Mission which will put the limelight on the robust women owned Canadian and Guyanese businesses, providing them with a unique opportunity to partner and grow their business in both markets.

The High Commission of Canada congratulates the CEO of the Chamber, Ms. Treina Butts, the Board of Directors and members on their second anniversary and looks forward to an even stronger trade year in 2023.