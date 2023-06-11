Several arrested in drug eradication exercises in Region 5

The narcotics found during the drug eradication exercises in Region 5

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division #5 (Mahaica-Berbice) on Friday arrested several persons who were found in possession of quantities of marijuana.

These discoveries were made sometime between 12:00h and 17:00h during cordon and search exercises for narcotics in the region.

At one location, 277 grams of cannabis were found concealed in a plastic bag in an old freezer at a stall on the Rosignol Public Road. The owner of the stall admitted ownership of the drug and is in custody.

Meanwhile, the police found 272 grams of cannabis at another location. The narcotic was in a black plastic bag, concealed under pieces of wood at a dwelling home. The occupants have been detained and are in custody pending further investigations.