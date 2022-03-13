Several arrested after police find guns, ammo at Georgetown house

The firearms found during the search

At least seven persons were arrested by Police ranks in Georgetown after firearms and matching ammunition were unearthed at a house in which five of them were gathered.

Reports are that acting on information received, the ranks went to a one-flat wooden house at Stevedore Dam, Georgetown where the five men were found in the building.

According to the police report, a search was conducted in the house and in the hall of the house, where the men were sitting, one 9MM pistol with a magazine containing two live 9MM ammunition and one .38 revolver with two live .38 ammunition were found on a chair.

The men were told of the offences committed, arrested and cautioned.

In addition, two Haojue motorcycles without registration numbers were also seen in the yard. The officers took possession of the bikes.

However, while in the process of doing so, two other men went to the house and attempted to prevent the ranks from leaving with the five suspects by breaking and pelting beer bottles at the police.

As a result, the two of them were also arrested. All seven men were taken to the East La Penitence Police Station along with the motorcycles, firearms and ammunition.

They remain in custody as investigations continue.