Serial robbery accused remanded to prison

A 28-year-old labourer, who is accused of robbing two Diamond, East Bank Demerara, businessmen as well as a consultant and a self-employed man, was remanded to prison on several charges. Anferny Cantzlar of Lot 259 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arrested on Monday last and charged on Friday for the offence of ‘Break and Enter and Larceny’, Contrary to Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

He is accused of committing the act on Chattergoon Jadoopat, a 44-year-old Businessman, at his home in Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD.

Cantzlaar was also charged on Friday in a separate matter before the same Magistrate for the offence of Burglary committed on Anterny Alleyne, a 62-year-old Consultant from Diamond Housing Scheme.

When this charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty. Bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison. This matter was adjourned to 11 October 2023.

The accused was also slapped with another alleged Break and Enter and Larceny charge committed on Jainarine Singh, a 31-year-old Businessman of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Cantzlar also answered a fourth charge on Friday for ‘Break and Enter and Larceny’, committed on Horatio Croker, a self-employed man of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.