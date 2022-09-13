September 19 declared as National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Please see below full statement issue by the Office of the President:

Georgetown, Guyana (September 13, 2022) His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali today proclaimed that Monday, September 19, would be a National Day of Mourning in sympathy and solidarity with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations, over the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the long-serving British Monarch would be laid to rest.

According to the proclamation signed by the President, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, Ministries and citizens are asked to fly the National Flag at half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last Thursday, reigned for 70 years.