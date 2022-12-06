Sentencing of two Convicts Deferred

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two convicts who were due to be sentenced yesterday will have to wait a few more days to find out what their punishment will be.

The men were convicted of serious crimes – fraud and sexual assault – that were committed in two separate incidents.

First to be sentenced, on December 7, will be a former police officer.

In early November, a judge declared that Joshua Quinland was guilty of fraudulent conversion after a brief trial in the High Court.

The accused was also a car broker who was hired by the complainant to import a vehicle for him.

The complainant gave Quinland around $7,500 as a down payment towards the purchase of a white 2008 Honda Stepwagon, but he never received the vehicle, neither did he get his money back.

According to the Crown’s case, the defendant did not order the complainant’s vehicle but forged documents to convince him that he had done so.

Defence lawyer Sherfield Bowen said his client did not have a case to answer, but the judge disagreed.

The trial proceeded with Quinland testifying that the complainant wanted a white Toyota Noah van and a black Stepwagon, both of which he said he ordered.

He claimed that those vehicles had arrived but had been sold by the port because the alleged victim did not meet the payment requirement.

He also said that the police, at gunpoint, destroyed all of his contracts, invoices and other proof of the transactions between him, the Japanese dealership, and the complainant.

The judge did not believe his story and therefore found him guilty and remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison until his sentencing hearing.

Meanwhile, on December 13, a bus driver who was recently found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl will be sentenced.

Leroy Campbell, 52, was convicted of two counts of serious indecency and one of indecent assault.

The incident took place on December 6 2018 when the defendant was 49 years of age.

The minor left school and went to East Bus Station where she boarded Campbell’s bus.

The man informed her that he needed to stop in Cassada Gardens to collect a letter and, having been familiar with him as a bus driver for her village, she consented.

On the way there, he starting asking her if she was aware that he had feelings for her and asked if they could be best friends.

After he collected the letter, Campbell stopped on a road and told the young girl that he would like to seal their friendship with a kiss.

The girl, though in shock, kissed the palm of her hand and touched his cheek.

He told the victim that that would not suffice and consequently took her to the back of the bus where he forced her to ‘French kiss’ him while he touched her inappropriately.

The accused then asked her several more questions such as whether she had ever engaged in oral or vaginal sex. She said no and also made it clear that she did not want to.

Despite her objection, Campbell forced her to remove her clothes and pressured her into oral sex.

