SenseTime’s public debut may be spoiled by US-China tensions

The Chinese artificial intelligence startup is supposed to price shares Friday as it readies an initial public offering in Hong Kong, where it plans to raise up to $767 million.

But the news is being overshadowed by reports that Washington could spoil the party by adding SenseTime to another trading blacklist.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that Washington had decided to place the company on a list of “Chinese military-industrial complex companies,” in which US President Joe Biden has banned Americans from investing.

The action will be taken by the US Treasury on Friday, according to unidentified sources who spoke with the newspaper. The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business on Thursday.