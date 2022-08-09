Senior leader of Pakistani Taliban killed in IED attack, sources say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad (CNN)A senior founding leader of the Pakistani Taliban was killed Sunday night in a targeted attack, according to two sources within the group’s leadership.

The Pakistan Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), is a US-designated foreign terrorist organization operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

TTP sources told CNN that senior commander Abdul Wali — also known as Omar Khalid Khorasani — was killed along with two other TTP leaders in a targeted IED attack. The deaths occured in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, which borders Pakistan.

CNN has reached out to Pakistan’s interior ministry for a confirmation of Wali’s death, but hasn’t received a response.

According to the US State Department, Wali was the leader of a TTP-affiliated militant faction known as Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA).

