Senior Govt official’s mother shot as gunman opens fire on home

The mother of Deputy Regional Executive Officer Marry Samaroo of Region Six was shot on Tuesday night after a lone gunman opened fire on their East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home.

Injured is 54-year-old Faye Samaroo of Sheet Anchor Public Road, East Canje.

Reports are that the woman, who was shot twice, is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital in a stable condition.

Guyana Times understands that the incident occurred at about 23:55h on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman received gunshot wounds and was hospitalised. At the time of the shooting, Samaroo and her son were at home.

Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) footage was reviewed and a lone gunman, dressed in black, was seen walking towards the house. He then whipped out a gun and fired several shots at the house.

Samaroo, who was in her bedroom, in the upper flat of the two-storey building was hit to her thigh and back with one bullet lodging in her abdomen.

Samaroo had to undergo emergency surgery at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The bullet was successfully removed on Wednesday afternoon. Police have since launched an investigation into the shooting.