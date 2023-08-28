Seepaul Narine returns as GAWU President

GAWU Head Seepaul Narine

Following the successful conclusion of the 22nd Delegates’ Congress of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on August 24, 2023, the newly elected General Council met for the first time on August 25, 2023. The forty-seven (47) member General Council, consistent with the Union’s Constitution, was charged with electing the new Central Executive Committee, which comprises the Union’s officers and seven (7) members.

Arising from the elections, the following persons have been elected to comprise the Executive Committee:

President – Seepaul Narine

Vice President – Harvey Tambron

General Secretary – Aslim Singh

Assistant General Secretary/Treasurer – Porandatt Narine

Members – Rikiram Shrikishen, Hernie Parks, Julius Nurse, Bickram Singh, Tarmattie Dyal, Gordon Thomas, and Raywattie Persaud

The elected Committee will be responsible for providing leadership and guidance between meetings of the General Council and will usually meet monthly. At the same time, the elected officers are charged with the day-to-day functioning of the Union.

The General Council meeting also received greetings from the General Secretary of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF), Sue Longley and the First Vice President of the University and Allied Workers (UAWU), Clifton Grant extended greetings to the General Council and wished them best as they continued to strengthen the GAWU. Our Union’s President, Seepaul Narine, also shared he looked forward to working alongside the General Council in advancing the efforts and work of the Union. He shared the importance of collectivism among members and noted that though challenges would arise, our coming together can see the Union triumphing. Narine said that despite the successes, there was still much more yet to accomplish as he shared he was counting on the support of the Council.

The meeting ended with members committing to working alongside each other to promote and secure the GAWU and ensure that union members were protected and their rights were safeguarded.