Security officer charged for murder of Paradise youth

A 22-year-old security officer was charged for the murder of Gerald Sobers who was shot and killed last month.

Osaffo Chester of Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arraigned on Monday before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until September 26.

Chester surrendered less than 24 hours after the Police had issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

Sobers, 25, of Paradise, ECD, was shot on July 2, while visiting a relative in the village.

After the shooting incident, Chester fled the scene while Sobers was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed. A bullet reportedly struck him in the neck and exited through his spine thus leaving him paralysed.

Despite medical efforts, Sobers passed took his last breath on July 29 while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

It was reported that the shooting incident stemmed from an encounter between Sobers and Chester a few weeks prior in which Sobers had reportedly asked to borrow an electric bike from Chester, who refused.

That incident reportedly occurred outside a supermarket at Dazzle Housing Scheme, ECD. The situation quickly escalated, and Chester allegedly threatened Sobers with his service firearm.

Police were called to the scene by the supermarket owner where Chester worked, resulting in both men being arrested and later charged. They were awaiting their court hearing.