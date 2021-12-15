Security officer arrested after bags of money go missing from DSL, Massy

A security officer attached to Amalgamated Security Services, who worked at DSL and Massy Distribution outlets in New Amsterdam, has been arrested after bags of money went missing from those entities.

On December 2, a cashier at DSL handed over two deposit bags with marked serial numbers to the Department while manager handed over three bags with marked serial numbers to the security officer who was supposed to deliver it to the bank.

On December 10, the manager received information that one of the bags containing $200,000 in cash was missing.

As Police investigated, it was also discovered that on December 2, a cashier at Massy handed over nine bags containing cash to the same security officer.

On December 13, Massy also received information from the bank that a bag containing $1,000,000 in cash was missing.

The police were informed and the suspect was later arrested, told of allegation, cautioned and placed into custody.

A search was conducted on the suspect’s home by a party of Police and $485,000 in cash was found.

The suspect remains in custody as further investigations are underway.