Security, land matters top agenda – Pres Ali to Bartica miners, boat operators

Security and land matters were at the top of the agenda when President Dr Irfaan Ali met with miners and boat operators in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Wednesday, with the Head of State promising the miners that their issues would be addressed and further consultations held.

The miners’ concerns include security, particularly in the wake of the deaths of gold miner Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, 50, and his porter, Donovan Washington, 26.

President Ali, who was accompanied by Commissioner of Police(ag) Clifton Hicken, reassured the miners that their security would be addressed. At the same time, however, he urged them to network with each other when at their operations in the interior.

“One of the things that a lot of miners have now, is they have their own security. We’ve been facilitating the firearms for gold miners, security companies and so on. (But) one of the weaknesses I find is that all you miners who’re mining in a locality, when you go into an area you have to build a network among yourselves.

“So that you can support each other… what I will do, I will let the Commissioner come. He’s right here, but he will come back and meet with miners and discuss ways we can have more collaboration,” the President said.

Sheriff and Washington were killed during a daring robbery at Arimu Backdam, Region Seven on Sunday. It was reported that two masked men, on a red All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), carted off 102 ounces of raw gold valued at $37 million and two licensed firearms (a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun), property of Sheriff, a father of three of Byderabo Road, Bartica.

Other concerns were also raised about residential land allocation in Bartica, but according to the President, the Government is working hard to expand housing in available areas and build out infrastructure.

“Public lands are where we’re going. And that is why we have to go out a bit further, because that is where the public land is available to develop the housing community. That is why also we’re expanding the infrastructure. So, we make it easier to get to those lands,” the President said.

“People who live in the US would tell you, you travel sometimes two hours in the morning in snow to get to work. In Guyana if you have to take a 10 minutes’ drive, it’s stress for you, or a five-minute drive. So, we have to work with what is available. Everybody would like to live in the centre. But we have to do what is realistic.”

When it comes to squatting, the President further assured that the Government was addressing the issue. Concerns were also raised by one resident about leased land in Four Mile, Bartica, with one of the staff accompanying the President being charged with collecting the relevant information.

Prior to the 2020 elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) set itself a target of allocating 50,000 house lots in five years – a target the Government is well on its way to achieving. In fact, only a few days ago, the Housing Ministry allocated house lots to 150 residents of Bartica, who will soon call the new extension of the Five Mile Housing Scheme their home.

Further, some 38 families who had qualified for the Steel and Cement Subsidy initiative received their vouchers to aid with the construction of their homes. The subsidy is the brainchild of President Ali, to provide support in the form of building materials for Guyanese seeking to construct their homes, whether on Government allocated or private lands.