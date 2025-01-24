Security guards fired upon while en route to work

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident that occurred at about 19:30hrs last evening (2025-01-28) at Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, whereby two security guards in a vehicle were fired upon by person(s) unknown.

The alleged incident involved Jamaul Brown, a 27-year-old security guard from Leopold Street, Georgetown, and Akeem Emmanuel, called ‘Pappi’, a 35-year-old security guard from North Ruimveldt.

Investigation revealed that the victims are employed with Chung Global Inc., a construction company, as the company’s security guards. Last evening (2025-01-28), at about 18:57 hrs, Brown stated that he was driving the company motor car, a Toyota Premio bearing Registration number PAD 5418, when he received a cell phone call from the company’s owner, Cleon Chung, that he should proceed to North Ruimveldt and pick up Akeem Emmanuel for work.

Brown said he went to the location where, on arrival, he picked up Emmanuel and on their way back to the office, he slowed down to turn from a pothole on the street, when he heard several loud explosions that appeared to be gunshots.

Brown drove away at a fast rate and turned onto Aubrey Barker Road, where he and Emmanuel stopped and exited the car and went to East La Penitence Police Station, where the matter was reported.

The scene was processed by Police and three 9mm spent shells were found. The shells were retrieved, marked, sealed and lodged.

The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras but none was seen. The motor car was also checked and three (3) holes suspected to be caused by gunshots were observed on the right side doors, and the driver’s side window was also shattered. The car was photographed and lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station.

Statements were taken and several persons were questioned as investigations continue.