Security guard remanded for murder of Sophia father of 4

Gregory France (suspect) and Collin McPherson (victim)

A 22-year-old security guard was on Tuesday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of 43-year-old Collin McPherson, a father of four of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Gregory France, also of Sophia, was not required to plead to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Russell Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was adjourned to July 12.

McPherson, who was a driver attached to the Ministry of Health, was shot dead at his home on May 27.

At the time, he and some friends were hanging out in his front yard.

One eyewitness recalled that he was in the house when he heard a loud explosion, after which he saw the victim ran inside and started shouting ‘close the door’.

According to the eyewitness, the gunman was dressed in a blue shirt, dark-colour pants and is slim-built, fair in complexion, and was wearing a blue facemask.

On seeing the gunman, the eyewitness said he ran into a bedroom in the house, leaving McPherson in the living room.

Two more loud explosions were heard, and then there was silence. The eyewitness said he emerged from the bedroom shortly after where he saw McPherson lying motionless in the living room.

McPherson’s 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were home at the time while his two other daughters were not at the house at the time but arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting incident.

A 26-year-old nephew and two other males, age 18 and 19, were also in the house at the time. They all ran and hid when the gunman entered the house.

The police visited the scene around 22:00hrs where suspected gunshot injuries were seen on the victim’s body.