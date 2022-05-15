Security guard feared drowned in Canje Creek boat mishap

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Security guard feared drowned in Canje Creek boat mishap
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
A security guard is feared drowned after he went missing during a boat mishap in the Canje Creek, Berbice, on Saturday morning. Missing is 29-year-old Kevin France of Lot 2 Manchester Village, Berb…