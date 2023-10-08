Security Guard dies after being hit by truck at Ogle

Dead: Patricia Huston

A female security guard was killed in an early morning accident on the public road at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, after she was hit by a truck.

The dead woman has been identified as 63-year-old Patricia Huston 13th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Based on police reports, the accident occurred at around 06:30hrs this morning. Hutson was on her way to work when the accident occurred.

The 26-year-old male driver of Motor Lorry #GAE 8189 told investigators that he was proceeding East along the Southern driving lane on the Ogle Public Road, when he saw the traffic light in his direction change from Green to Amber, then Red.

On seeing this, he tried to apply brakes but did not get any (the vehicle failed to stop). As a result, he changed lanes from the Southern lane to the Northern side of the road, where the lorry’s back wheel collided with the pedestrian who had moments before disembarked from a minibus and was waiting to cross the road.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface, where she received injuries on her head and body. She was picked up in a semi-conscious state and placed into ambulance #PYY 3519, which conveyed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital. There, she was seen and examined by a Doctor, who admitted her as a patient in the Emergency Unit, where she later succumbed to her injuries at about 08:30 hrs.

The body is at the GPHC’s Mortuary, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination. The lorry driver is in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.