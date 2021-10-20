Security guard badly beaten by bandits who invaded Unity business place

Sarwan Persaud after he was beaten by the bandits

A security guard of Unity Mosquito Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is now nursing serious injuries about his body after he was brutally beaten by bandits while on duty on Saturday.

The 57-year-old man, Sarwan Persaud, who is attached to Ramotar and Sons Contracting Services in Unity, ECD, was attacked after the bandits invaded the business place.

Relatives of the man told this publication that Persaud along with two other workers were keeping guard at the business place at the time.

Persaud was reportedly keeping watch on the second floor of the building, while his colleagues were dispatched at other sections. At around 11:00h the man left his post to go to the washroom, when he was confronted by three bandits who were armed with knives and a gun.

The injured man’s family believes that the culprits were “timing him” before they made their attack.

Persaud, upon seeing the men, attempted to retaliate, when he received a sound beating.

The man’s family said he was gun-butted and tied up while the men demanded that he hand over the keys to the building and other valuables.

However, with great disappointment, the perpetrators discovered that the security guard had no access to the building, and continued to beat Persaud.

The bandits then left the man while they broke into the building and began ransacking it.

INews understands that the men were searching the building for more than three hours.

Persaud was then blindfolded, stomped in the back and beaten brutally as he begged mercifully for the men to spare his life.

At the time, his colleagues were not aware of the incident, since they were some distance away.

After hours of searching, the bandits made good their escape, leaving Persaud tied up and bleeding profusely. It was after the men left, he managed to untie himself and raise an alarm.

He was rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital, ECD, where he was seen by a doctor and admitted a patient. He was subsequently discharged.

A report was made to the Police and an investigation has been launched.