Security Guard at Lusignan Golf Club murdered

A 57-year-old security guard attached at the Lusignan Golf Club, identified as Dalchand Dhanai, was this morning found murdered, Police Headquarters revealed.

Police said at around 06:20hrs, the Vigilance Police Station received a report of a dead body found at the Club.

Upon checking, they observed the man lying facedown in the upper flat of a building. Police said his hands were bounded with shoelaces and that there were injuries to his head.

Dhanai was a resident of Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The executive and members of LGC have since expressed their shock at this development.

“The Club will be closed in the near future as a mark of respect to the family and to allow them, our members and staff to mourn the loss of our colleague,” it said in a statement.