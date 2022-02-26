Security guard arrested with ammo

Police on the East Coast of Demerara today arrested a security guard after he was found in possession of a quantity of ammunition.

The discovery was made sometime around 13:00h when ranks from Regional Division 4C led by a Gazetted Officer conducted an intelligence led operation in the vicinity of the Guyoil Gas Station at Buxton, ECD.

During the operation, the police contacted the 31-year-old Security Guard from Barnwell Street, Buxton.

A search was carried out and the ranks found 37 suspected 7.62 x 39 ammunition stashed in a cigarette box and a juice container.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station where he was placed into custody.