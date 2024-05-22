Security guard arrested for shooting man with suspected stolen bicycle

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division 4A are probing an alleged shooting incident involving a 42-year-old man, Carl Cato of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, who was reportedly shot to his left foot, by a 28-year-old security guard employed by Sheriff Security Services.

Inquiries disclosed that on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at about 14:50 hrs at Camicheal Street, Georgetown Cato was riding a bicycle when he was confronted by the security guard, about the bicycle he was riding.

The security guard claimed another man employed by Sherrif Security bicycle was stolen and it was the same bicycle he saw Cato riding.

The confrontation led to a scuffle between the two and it is alleged that Cato tried to disarm the security guard whose firearm went off hitting Cato to the left leg.

The police were called and Cato was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical attention. His condition is regarded as stable.

Hamilton was arrested, firearm seized and one (1)spent shell recovered, these were lodged along with the bicycle.

Further investigations are ongoing.