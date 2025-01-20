'Ordinary people are seeing benefits’ – MP Pearson-Fredericks on Govt's investments Pres. Ali congratulates Trump on his return to office Over 110lbs of ganja found at incomplete Mahaicony building 3 new housing areas identified to tackle squatting crisis along Linden-Soesdyke Highway Sports journalist loses home in Kitty fire 'APNU+AFC spent billions, but nothing to show for it' - Teixeira
Local News

Security guard arrested for allegedly choking pensioner to death

30 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At approximately 10:30 hrs today (Thursday), an anonymous caller reported to Police in Berbice that he saw a man choking another individual on the road.

A police rank responded to the report and proceeded to Lot 13 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, where he found Pooshandeo Rambaran, a 77-year-old pensioner, lying motionless.

He was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced Rambaran dead.

The suspect, Ramjit Ranlall, a 48-year-old security guard of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested and is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Support us

Related News

20 January 2025

Budget 2025: $10 billion to improve water quality across Guyana  

23 January 2025

AFC clinging to PNC to maintain credibility – Jagdeo

23 January 2025

Foulis couple dies days apart after gas explosion

21 January 2025

CCJ dismisses application challenging release of ship which crashed into DHB Harbour Bridge