Security guard arrested for allegedly choking pensioner to death

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At approximately 10:30 hrs today (Thursday), an anonymous caller reported to Police in Berbice that he saw a man choking another individual on the road.

A police rank responded to the report and proceeded to Lot 13 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, where he found Pooshandeo Rambaran, a 77-year-old pensioner, lying motionless.

He was transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced Rambaran dead.

The suspect, Ramjit Ranlall, a 48-year-old security guard of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested and is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.