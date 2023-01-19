Security guard accidentally shoots himself & 15-Y-O at Bourda

A security guard last evening accidentally shot himself and a 15-year-old lad whilst cleaning his gun at Robb Street, in the vicinity of Bourda Market.

Police have since seized the weapon, a .9mm Taurus pistol.

The security guard, 20-year-old Mohan Mootoo, was employed by C. Mohan Security Services just two weeks ago. Mootoo told investigators he is not trained to use a firearm.

At around 22:00hrs on the night in question, the security guard was performing duties at a stall on Robb Street which is owned by the teen’s brother, Jagdesh Narine. At the time, the security guard was armed with pistol and 10 live matching rounds of ammunition, which were issued to him.

Mootoo said that he took out the firearm from the waist of his pants to ‘clear it’ when a shot accidentally went off, which hit his left palm, exited and hit the 15-year-old victim, who was at the time, assisting his brother at the stall.

The teen was shot in his right-side abdomen.

Police said the 15-year-old, from Newtown Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has reportedly dropped out of school and would usually assist his brother who owns a stall in the market.

Meanwhile, the teen victim and Mootoo were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they are receiving medical attention. Their conditions are stable.

Investigations are in progress.