Search teams continue to battle with inclement weather – GDF

The inclement weather that affected the search and rescue operations on Wednesday

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

ADDITIONAL TROOPS DEPLOYED IN SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATION

The Search and Rescue operation for the missing GDF Bell 412 Helicopter (8R-AYA) and the seven personnel onboard continued today with additional troops to assist in the exercise.

Search teams continue to grapple with inclement weather conditions as they navigate the search area.

The search continued at first light this morning.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.