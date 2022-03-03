Search continues for missing fishermen despite no success so far

Missing: Captain Harold Damon, Ronald Burton and Winston Sam

The search for the sunken vessel MV World Friend 307 along with its missing crew members have been unsuccessful so far, but is continuing.

This according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, when contacted today for an update on the situation.

“The search is continuing. As of yesterday, they went out, they still were not successful in locating that sunken trawler,” he explained.

“They actually, yesterday, check on the northwest side, four square miles,” he noted.

Today, the team is currently analysing at the data they have gathered so far and will make a determination on the way forward.

“So today their looking back at all the areas that they checked, since last week Monday they have been checking,” the Minister explained.

“So, they been constantly checking. In addition to two trawlers from Noble, MARAD also has an equipment that can scan the floor of the ocean there, they said about 50ft deep of the general area where they are checking, 15 meters to be exact,” he added.

The said vessel owned by Noble House Seafoods capsized in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, February 19, some 18 miles off of the Mahaicony.

This resulted in three of four crew members being missing whilst a lone member survived.

Missing are 44-year-old Captain Harold Damon of Lot 4 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown, and two crew members: 46-year-old Winston Sam of Lot 32 Public Road, McDoom, Greater Georgetown; and 78-year-old Ronald Burton of Lot 23 Water Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

The fourth crew member, Vincent Dazzell, survived the tragedy and was rescued by another fishing boat and brought to shore on the afternoon of the capsizing. Before coming to shore, however, he said they spent some three hours exploring the area in search of the three missing fishermen but to no avail.