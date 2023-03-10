Sean Paul, Rvssian & Danny Ocean Bring The Vibe In “No Me Controles” Video

Sean Paul links up with Rvssian and Danny Ocean for a good vibe in “No Me Controles” visual.

You can always expect a banger from Rvssian, especially when he links with artists like Sean Paul and Danny Ocean. The dancehall/reggaeton banger saw the Jamaican legend spitting bars from the streets of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston, where the Rook-directed video was shot. The cut features a group of men playing domino and some beautiful ladies dolling up for the club later that evening, where the producer and his crew were hanging out.

The nearly three minutes cut starts with a message written in Spanish. “If you love a flower, don’t pick it up. Because if you do, it will die and stop being what you love. So if you love a flower, let it be,” the message reads.

Rvssian, born in Jamaica but now based in California, is one of the most recognized names in music production, currently covering reggae, dancehall, reggaeton, Latin pop, and hip hop. He is known for making some big crossover bangers like “Nostálgico” featuring Chris Brown and Rauw Alejandro, “B11” with Zion Y Lennix, Myke Trowers, and Darell, and “Ponle” with Farruko and J Balvin.

Sean Paul has been active in music for the past three decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. “Me say he first time me get fi buss the cherry / Me get fi understand say yo love is necessary / In a me life so yo know mi woulda never cut left it / Come fi realize yo no deh ya fi the monetary,” Sean Paul rhymes over a tropical beat.