Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea Drops Retro Dancehall ‘Light My Fire’ Video

Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani, and Shenseea dropped a retro dancehall session music video for “Light My Fire” on Wednesday.

In the video, Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani, and Shenseea are seen partying together in the track, which not only gives summer party vibes but major throwback vibes.

The “Light My Fire” music video comes ahead of the song’s release in May on Sean Paul’s eighth studio album, Scorcha.

In comments to Rolling Stone, Sean Paul talks about getting the icon Gwen Stefani on a track along with upcoming hip hop star, Shenseea.

“Light My Fire’ is an epic dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever. And Shenseea, I am so proud of all she’s accomplished in such a short time… [We’re] basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking. It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track: feel good and party lovers-rock style.”

Shenseea also shared her experience working with Paul and Stefani, who have both been in the music business for over two decades.

“I feel honoured to be tapped by two legends for this collaboration, the whole process was exciting and collaborative,” Shenseea said. “I can’t wait for our fans to enjoy the video!”

Scorcha was released on May 27 as a fused dancehall and reggae album that featured several big-name artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, Tove Lo, Damian Marley, and Nicky Jam.

Last year ahead of the album’s release, Sean Paul had said he hopes the album pulls him a Grammy win. While SP did not win a Grammy for his Live N Livin project, he is hoping for a win with his latest effort, Scorcha.

Live N Livin did not eventually win an award but is still a great album.

In the meantime, Sean Paul is presently on tour to promote Scorcha. He kicked off the European leg of the show last week with his first stop in France and has dozens of appearances across Europe and the United States, and Canada before ending the tour in October.