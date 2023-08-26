Sean Kingston’s Mother Returns To Jamaica For His Show With Chris Brown

Jamaican-American artist Sean Kingston is returning to the island for his first performance since the pandemic.

The artist is scheduled to perform at Chris Brown’s Under the Influence tour event being hosted by Solid Agency on Sunday, August 27th, at the National Stadium. Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, who accompanies the artist as he arrives in Jamaica, explained that she missed the country and is happy to be back and for him to deliver an excellent show to fans.

“Love it, I’ve missed it because of covid and here I am to you know to mash up the show,” she said in an interview with Nationwide.

She also promised that her son’s performance will be “high energy” and that “he has surprises.”

“Him [ago] shell down the place,” she said, laughing.

Sean Kingston’s real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and he was born in Miami, Florida, to Jamaican parents.

The artist’s family came back to Jamaica, where they lived in Kingston when he was six years old. He also attended Ocho Rios High School in the resort town of Ocho Rios for three years before migrating back to the United States.

Coming from a rich musical heritage, Sean Kingston’s musical journey took inspiration from his grandfather, Jamaican reggae producer Lawrence Lindo, who was well known as Jack Ruby.

“Kingston I hope you ready! We pulling up…we on the way and we ain’t coming to play,” the artist said while on the jet to Jamaica.

The artist also revealed that he hadn’t performed in Jamaica in five years, and he had to ensure that he had fresh jewelry ahead of traveling.

“New kit insane,” he captioned a video of glittering diamonds.

Kingston gave fans a quick tour of his Ocho Rios villa as he revealed the rooms and décor of the villa. Fans also greeted the artist as he stopped to grab some Jamaican food.