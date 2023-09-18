Schools Grant distributed in Regions Five and Six

The distribution of the school grant continued on Monday in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Under the school grant, teachers will be given $4,000 per child on the coastland and $5,500 per child in the hinterland per term.

For schools with less than 56 students enrolled, a standard amount of $224,000 per term will be granted. This means teachers will no longer have to pay out-of-pocket expenses to enhance their classrooms.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, while meeting with the headteachers of schools across Region Five stated that the grant gives schools full autonomy to purchase their resources and empowers headteachers to become better managers of their schools.

She further noted that the grant is aimed at empowering teachers to enhance the delivery of the curriculum in creative and innovative ways.

Regional Education Officer for Region Five, Ms Kean Adams highlighted that the grant would aid in the development of schools within the region and will boost education delivery.

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman, of Region Five, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal encouraged teachers to utilise the resources given to maximize teaching to yield successful results.

Minister Manickchand also met with the headteachers of schools in Region Six.

During the meeting, Minister Manickchand noted that the implementation of the school grant ensures that each school receives the supplies they need in a timely manner. She explained that in the interest of transparency and accountability, a list will be provided to guide teachers.

She highlighted that the Ministry of Education has been continuously providing resources for students and teachers to enhance education delivery.

As such, she urged the headteachers to ensure the grant is utilised in innovative ways to yield significant results.

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mr. Mark Lyte in an invited comment welcomed the implementation of the school grant.

He noted that the union will provide support to ensure teachers utilise the grant to enhance education delivery.

Headteachers praised the initiative noting that it will assist teachers in ensuring their classrooms are child-friendly and lessons are delivered in innovative and creative ways.