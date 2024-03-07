SBM Offshore, FFTP support Oral Health Care Initiative in Reg. 1

SBM Offshore Guyana and Food for the Poor (FFTP) (Guyana) Inc. teamed up to provide essential oral health care support to 600 primary school-aged students in the Matarkai Sub-District, Region 1 (Barima-Waini).

Staff from SBM Offshore Guyana previously assisted FFTP (Guy) Inc.’s Bright Smile, Bright Future Project in 2023 in Baramita by donating 200 children’s oral hygiene kits.

During the event last month, representatives of the company handed over several oral healthcare products to bolster the project, which will have a lasting impact on the oral health and well-being of children in the region.

Each of the 600 primary school-aged students in the Matarkai Sub-District will receive an oral hygiene kit meticulously curated to promote proper dental care practices.

The kits include essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, facecloths, and oral hygiene literature, providing children with the tools and knowledge they need to maintain good oral health habits.

Representatives from the entities during the handing over ceremony

FFTP (Guy) Inc. CEO, Andrea Benjamin, shared, “It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest gratitude to staff of SBM Offshore Guyana for their unwavering support and commitment to Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc. and our efforts to enhance the lives and well-being of vulnerable families.

The company and staff have once again extended their generosity to the organization by supporting our Oral Hygiene Project (Bright Smile, Bright Future). This initiative will not only transform smiles but also foster healthier and happier futures for these children.”

SBM Offshore Guyana’s Sustainability Coordinator, Uma Madray underscored the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the well-being of children, saying, “We are honoured to contribute to the oral healthcare of the children of Matarkai. This project aligns with our commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three, ‘Good Health and Well-being’, and we will continue to embark upon collaborative efforts that are in keeping with the objectives of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.”

The partnership by the staff of SBM Offshore Guyana exemplifies the power of collaboration between the private sector and charitable organizations. Together, we have demonstrated that when we join forces, we can create meaningful change and uplift those in need.

Many children, especially those from low-income families residing in rural areas or belonging to indigenous communities, are more susceptible to cavities compared to children from higher-income families. Furthermore, dental care services are not readily accessible to children in Guyana’s hinterland.

Therefore, this project aims to raise awareness about oral health and preventive care among the younger generation, empowering them to take control of their dental health and maintain bright smiles.