Saweetie and Chris Brown Spotted Court Basketball Game After YG Split

Newly single rapper Saweetie was spotted out at the USC basketball game on Monday night as she posed for lenses with R&B singer Chris Brown.

News surfaced Monday that Saweetie was back in the market after her break-up with rapper YG. The two had been dating for less than a year when they called it quits. The Los Angeles rapper has been living her life and was spotted out courtside at the NCAA’s women’s basketball competition between USC and UCLA.

Saweetie was spotted sitting just one seat away from Chris Brown, but videos of them showed that they did not interact much as she was on her phone texting quite a bit while Brown was busy talking to his friend while artist Storm Reid sat nearby. The two also came together to take a photo, which has since gone viral.

The game host also shouted out Brown and the “Icy Girl” Saweetie at the game.

However, fans of Saweetie warned her about staying away from Brown, who has a thing for Asian women. Saweetie is of black and Filipino heritage. Some fans also brought him his Rihanna incident and his alleged abuse of his ex-girlfriend Karruache Tran.

“Saweetie don’t let the sweet things he do swipe you off your feet! Remember what he did to Rihanna in 2009, remember Karuche,” another said.

Other fans seemed to think the pair looked good together. “No cap they look lovely together. What they waiting for,” one fan wrote. Another said, “But they’re not really next to each other? They’d make a cute couple though.”

Chris Brown is the father of three children with three different women, Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris, and Diamond Brown. His high-profile relationships include being with Rihanna and later with model Karrueche Tran.

Prior to her relationship with rapper YG, Saweetie date Migos rapper Quavo for a few years before the pair called it quits over cheating allegations. There was also a video that went viral showing the two had an altercation in an elevator. The clip cause Quavo to be hit with abuse allegations, which he denied.