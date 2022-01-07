Sarah Johanna murder-suicide: Husband suspected of pulling trigger – police source



Nicholas and Sasha Low-a-Chee Nicholas and Sasha Low-a-Chee

A police source has indicated that evidence gathered so far in the murder-suicide probe involving the Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, couple has led investigators to believe that the husband is the one who pulled the trigger.

The post mortem examination performed on the bodies of 25-year-old Nicholas Low-A-Chee and his wife, Elizabeth Low-A-Chee confirmed that they both died from gunshot injuries.

The examination was conducted by government pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, who indicated that the husband sustained one gunshot injury to the head while the wife was shot two times – once to the head and once to the abdomen.

According to the source close to investigations, it is believed that the woman was shot to the abdomen first then to the head, above her right eye by her husband. After shooting his wife, the man turned to the gun to himself and pulled the trigger, the source related.

Nevertheless, the reason for committing such an act is yet to be established since relatives stated that the couple who tied the knot in August last lived a happy life.

Up to Thursday evening, relatives were still seeking answers as to the reason for the man committing the act.

The furious relatives also refuted reports which claimed that the young man was involved in the illicit drug trade and as such, the couple was murdered after a drug deal went wrong.

The couple was found by a relative on Tuesday morning in their Sarah Johanna home, with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

They were last seen alive on Sunday. Based on the state of the bodies, detectives believe that they might have been dead for more than 24 hours.

They were found in a blood-soaked bed with a gun suspected to be the weapon used to commit the acts.

Three .32 spent shells were found in the bedroom – one on the bed, one on the floor and the other about six feet from the man’s body.

A .32 pistol was also found two feet east of his left hand. The gun was reported registered to his father, who died a few years ago.

Investigators have sent swab samples from both the couple’s hands to be tested for gunshot residue.

Further, a quantity of suspected cannabis – which when weighed amounted to 370 grams – was found in the couple’s room.