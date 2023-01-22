Sangre Grande doctor appointed new Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association president

Black Immigrant Daily News

New president of the TT Medical Association Dr Damion Basdeo at Salybia on Saturday. – Photo courtesy of Dr Damion Basdeo

The TT Medical Association appointed its new president Dr Damion Basdeo on Saturday at Salybia Queen’s Beach Resort.

Basdeo has been with the association since 2020 took on many roles before becoming president-elect last year.

He is also the acting internal medicine registrar at the Sangre Grande Hospital where he has been working since 2018.

There he serves as the chairperson of the Healthy Hospital Initiative which aims to provide a sustainable health system and to improve the physical and mental health of staff and patients.

He has completed his acute medicine speciality certificate exam from the Royal College of Physicians and he is also working on becoming a member there.

According to a biography provided by the association, Basdeo as a teenager worked to assist his family and saw his father suffer from Alzheimer’s which pushed him into pursuing medicine. He subsequently received a national science scholarship to pursue medicine at UWI St Augstine campus from which he graduated in 2017.

At the inauguration ceremony, the association also conferred its scroll of honour on Dr Adesh Sirjusingh director of women’s health for his work in the obstetrics and gynaecology field and Dr Stanley Giddings was awarded for his work in the infectious diseases field.

