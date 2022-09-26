Sand Hill murder: Family in fear as suspects remain at large

Dead: Ray Wame Narine

The family of Ray Wame Narine, a miner of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who was shot dead during an attack by two men on Thursday last, remains fearful for their lives as the suspects are still on the run.

In the same incident, which occurred in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Narine’s twin brother and Rakesh Chunilall, also a miner of Banana Land, Berbice, were also injured.

In an interview with this publication, the family of the brothers stated that they have also received threats from the suspects, which now have them very much on the alert.

“It is sad to know that we lost our twin, he was an identical twin. He lost his life and the other one managed to escape, but we guess the killers are still hunting for him…”, they said.

Police had reported that the suspects are a father and his son from Pearl Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to reports, the motionless body of Ray Narine was found covered with several tree branches in the northern corner of the main access road, in Region Seven, which runs East to West.

Upon examination, two gunshot wounds were seen to the chest area along with one-inch lacerations to the abdomen and shoulder. A two-inch laceration was also seen on his right arm.

One suspected exit wound was observed on the right side of his back, and a warhead was also recovered in close proximity to the victim which appears to be .32 (calibre) ammunition.

Investigations so far revealed that the brothers operate a dredge in the Sand Hill Backdam.

The surviving brother told the Police that he and his brother left their 4-inch mining operation on Thursday and went to Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River, and while sitting on the front step of the Shanaz Allicock shop, a Honda XR motorcycle approached from a western direction with the suspects.

Ron Keme Narine said he recognised the pillion rider, as only a few days prior he had an altercation with him, and he relieved him of a firearm and ammunition, which was later handed over to the Police.

He said the suspects dismounted the motorcycle, hurriedly walked in their direction with handguns, and started to discharge several rounds in their direction.

After the shooting, they escaped in a western direction and while running, the suspects were still discharging rounds in their direction.

Ron Narine added that while running, he saw his brother collapse on the roadway, and he continued to run and sought refuge in some bushes where he remained for about two hours before returning to the landing.

Upon arrival, he found his brother lying motionlessly on the road with what appeared to be blood on him. He later learned that the suspects had made good their escape.

The body of Ray Narine was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead, and taken to the hospital’s mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family said that Ray Wame Narine is a father of two children, and one is on the way. The said man would have celebrated his 22nd birthday in a matter of days, and he was deprived of that opportunity.

They said that based on what they were told, sometime last week Ray and the duo [the suspects] had a misunderstanding which led to a fight.

“Ray, who was very passionate at the time, cuffed down the man that shot him. However, the man was very offended after he was hit and as such took revenge where the man and his son teamed up and attacked Ray and his other half, Ron,” they claimed.

“This is very hard for us… his life was snapped out before his birthday and I really can’t go on anymore because I don’t [want] to break down,” they said.

The family is hoping that the suspects are apprehended and justice is served soon.