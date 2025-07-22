Sampson’s special seals Kares T10 title-repeat for Titans All-Stars

Quentin Sampson once again delivered a match-winning performance, powering Titans All-Stars to a commanding 71-run victory over inaugural champions Eccles All-Stars in the final of the third Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast at the National Stadium in Providence on Sunday.

Sampson’s heroics ensured a title repeat for the formidable Titans.

Titans All-Stars, batting first, posted a formidable 142 for 2 from their allotted 10 overs, largely thanks to another champion performance from Sampson.

The all-rounder hammered an unbeaten 88 runs off just 30 balls, an innings studded with three fours and a staggering 11 sixes. Sachin Singh (19) and Kemol Savory (17) provided valuable support. Anthony Antonio was the lone wicket-taker for Eccles, claiming 1 for 9.

Eccles’ run-chase was stifled as Paul Wintz dismissed the dangerous Quazim Yusuf for a duck.

A constant procession of wickets followed, with only Oscar Joseph (24* off 8 balls) managing to reach double figures. Sampson returned with the ball to complete his all-round dominance, taking 2 for 9.

He was well supported by the experienced duo of Keemo Paul (2 for 12) and Wintz (2 for 12), who collectively sealed the title for Titans.

For the second year running, Sampson won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize, a motorbike, and $150,000, all compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

He also received $100,000, a trophy, and a television for taking 13 wickets in the tournament. Additionally, he received $75,000 from businessman Mario Moonsammy for being the Player of the Final and a trophy from Trophy Stall.

Yusuf scored the most runs, 282, and Regal awarded him $100,000, a trophy, and a television. Sampson finished second with 237 runs. Trevor Benn (Most Economical) and Trinidadian Joshua James (Super Strike rate) got $35,000 each.

As champions, the Titans took home $2 million ($1.7 million for the national final and $300,000 at the zone final), while Eccles received $1 million ($700,000 at the national final and $300,000 at the zone final).

In the first semi-final, Titans All-Stars defeated Mahdia (Movements Family) by 51 runs. Titans posted 140 for 6, led by Savory (39), Akshaya Persaud (36*), Christopher Barnwell (19), and Clinton Pestano (15*).

Mahdia’s chase faltered, as they were restricted to 89 for 9 despite contributions from Ricardo Adams (33 off 17) and Nizam Khan (24). Leon Johnson (2 for 7) and Sampson (2 for 9) shared the wickets for Titans.

The second semi-final was a low-scoring thriller, with Eccles All-Stars narrowly making 82 against Montra Jaguars. Eccles chased down the target of 83 with just two balls to spare, finishing on 83 for 6. Quazim Yusuf (29) and Akeim Vieira (20) were the principal scorers. Devendra Latchman (2 for 5) and Raymond Perez (2 for 8) kept Montra in the hunt until the final over.

Earlier, Anthony Bramble (32) laid the foundation for Montra, but wickets fell steadily, with Kevon Anderson’s 17 being the next-best score.

FL Sport is now turning its attention to the possibility of hosting a Caribbean tournament in 2026, which would see the top teams from Guyana facing their counterparts from across the region.