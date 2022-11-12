Sam Smith Taps Koffee and Ed Sheeran For New Album “Glorida”

British singer Sam Smith taps Jamaican singer Koffee as well as Ed Sheeran for their upcoming project.

Sam Smith has announced the upcoming album Gloria set for release on January 27 and has also released the track list for the album, which includes a feature by Koffee.

Smith, who goes by the pronoun their, is known for hit songs like “Too Good At Goodbyes” and “Dancing With A Stranger” featuring Normani recently achieved a No. 1 hit with the Kim Petras-assisted track “Unholy,” which has taken Tik Tok by storm.

Gloria, which features 13 tracks, is Smith’s fourth studio album. Among the featured artists are Grammy-winning artist Koffee, Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, and Kim Petras.

Reyez appears on the tracks “Perfect” and “Gimme,” which also features Jamaican hitmaker Koffee.

On Instagram, Koffee shared the teaser for the album tracklist, and she also commented with red heart emojis under Sam’s post on Instagram.

Fans also reacted with joy at the announcement of new music. “Can’t wait to hear Koffee and Sam Smith on the same track will be a banger for real,” one fan wrote.

Fans have high expectations of Smith’s latest album even as the artist enjoys Billboard success with the track “Unholy.” The song is now the first track to be No. 1 by solo non-binary and transgender artists.“I am honestly speechless, overwhelmed, nautious [sic], and extremely happy. This is ours Sailors. I do this for you and you only,” Smith had said about the track.

The tracklist for Gloria:

1. “Love Me More”2. “No God”3. “Hurting Interlude”4. “Lose You”5. “Perfect” – feat. Jessie Reyez6. “Unholy” – feat. Kim Petras7. “How to Cry”8. “Six Shots”9. “Gimme” – feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez10. “Dorothy’s Interlude”11. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”12. “Gloria”13. “Who We Love” – feat. Ed SheeranThe album is available for pre-order.