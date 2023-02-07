Saint Lucia, United Kingdom Explore Areas For Expanding Bilateral Trade – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The British High Commission team in Saint Lucia was joined last week by trade specialists from the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) to meet with trade partners in Saint Lucia, to explore opportunities to increase bilateral trade between the UK and Saint Lucia.

The Trade Week’s main event was a partnership with Export Saint Lucia to deliver a conference on the CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

To a packed room, Dan Hart, the UK’s Regional Trade and Development Adviser explained how the EPA benefits both importers and exporters through duty free access for a range of goods and services.

The Conference audience of exporters, manufacturers, service providers, government officials and business support agencies also heard real, successful experiences of St Lucia companies using the EPA.

During the Conference, DIT’s Senior Trade and Investment Officer for the region, Ms Sherry- Ann Blackett, presented on DIT’s role in deepening bilateral trade relationships between the UK and St. Lucia. The UK-DIT helps UK businesses export, drive investment, open up markets and champion free trade.

The UK team filled the week with other engagements. They met the Organisation for Eastern Caribbean States and Saint Lucia’s Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce, Finance, and External Relations and International Trade.

DIT’s trade specialists also visited a number of Saint Lucian private sector companies, and A Taste of Saint Lucia shop at Point Seraphine.

The Resident British Commissioner in St Lucia, Lesley Saunderson, said “A Trade Week was a great way to start 2023. It was productive, extremely interesting and confirmed the potential of more business to business links for the mutual benefit of St Lucia and the UK. The EPA Conference with Export St Lucia was a great success. We have noted the keen interest to understand and use the EPA even more. There’s a lot to follow up.”

SOURCE: British High Commission – Castries

