Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Visits Hospitals in Havana

Havana, Cuba, January 29, 2023) – Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, on 26th January 2023, visited Saint Kitts and Nevis’ nationals who are currently receiving medical treatment at the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology (INOR) and La Pradera Hospital in Havana. The Honourable Minister, who was officially welcomed by the staff of both institutions, was accompanied by H.E. Ambassador Verna Mills and Counsellor, Mr. Winston Hanley. The Minister’s visit to Cuba coincided with the V International Conference for World Balance.

At the INOR, Dr. Polanco, Director of the international ward, and his team expressed their delight in welcoming the Foreign Minister to the hospital and explained the treatment of cancer patients using chemotherapy and radiation as well as the advances in new vaccines that are being developed in Cuba as part of the overall programme.

Later that day, the Minister visited La Pradera Hospital where he was also welcomed by the administration of the hospital with whom he held discussions. The Director General, Dra. Nelly Cristina Valdivia Onega, together with her staff explained the rehabilitation and physical therapy process and the use of different physiotherapy machines employed at the rehabilitation centre. The Honourable Minister was also invited to tour the Ayurveda centre, the first of its kind in Cuba.

At the end of the visits, Dr. Douglas thanked the staff at both institutions for receiving and giving him a general idea of the programmes used in the medical treatment of the patients. Dr. Douglas expressed his appreciation for the care of the patients and indicated the need for more collaboration on medical issues between both countries.

An expression of intent for cooperation between the hospitals and the health sector in Saint Kitts and Nevis was entertained for future exploration and improvement of the treatment of cancer patients.

