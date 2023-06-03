Sailor feared dead in Essequibo River boat mishap

A 29-year-old sailor is feared dead following a collision between his boat and another vessel in the Essequibo River.

The Guyana Police Force said a search is currently underway for Gavin Cox of Batavia Village, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are the accident occurred at about 19:45h on Thursday.

According to Police reports, the missing man was the lone occupant in his boat at the time of the incident.

It was reported that Cox’s boat was hit by a fibreglass boat that was powered by a 300-horsepower engine. As a result of the impact of the collision, Cox was thrown overboard and disappeared.

The captain of the fibreglass boat, Police said, attempted to search the area for Cox but his efforts were futile.

The man then went to the Bartica Police Station and reported the matter. He has since been placed into Police custody assisting with investigations.