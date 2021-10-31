Safaree Samuels Warn Rappers To Stay Away From “Illegal Lifestyle”

As more entertainers get charged for federal crimes, Safaree Samuels sounds off a warning to those who might consider living life in the fast lane. On Saturday morning, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star gave words of wisdom to those who might be involved in crime or those who have people close to them who are doing crime.

“Stay away from that illegal lifestyle! I swear it don’t be worth it!! Don’t be a part of it and don’t have nobody next to you a part of it!! It’s all a trap!!! Fu%^* crime straight up,” he said along with two red flags emojis.

Safaree’s advice wasn’t exactly taken well as some social media users cautioned, “I kno he gone snitch if u do some illegal next 2 him” and others saying “he wouldn’t know he’s not a criminal he’s an informant.”

However, there is much to take away from his message as more and more people in the rap/hip hop business become entangled and face time in jail away from their families. Just days ago, it was announced that Fetty Wap was arrested for transporting drugs and guns using secret compartments of USPS vehicles from the West Coast into New Jersey and Long Island. The singer is facing 20 years minimum if convicted.

Ten people connected to EST Gee’s company were also charged this week for drugs and gun crimes.

A long list of rappers are also currently in court fighting charges ranging from racketeering, domestic violence, assault, guns and drugs charges, and murder/manslaughter.

Among those either in jail or actively fighting cases includes NBA Youngboy, G Herbo, Tyga, Flavor Flav, Boosie Badazz, Pooh Shiesty, G-Eazy, Polo G, SpotemGottem, NLE Choppa, Silento, and many others who are upcoming young rappers.

The issue is not only in hip hop, as several dancehall artists are also dealing with legal issues or serving time behind bars, including Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Laden, Ninjaman, and more.

A lot of the older heads in the game are, however, smart as they navigate the business world and stay away from crime, although it can be argued that violence and crime in rap/ hip hop is not new and has more often than not been the subject matter for many of the biggest rapper’s music.

Many are particularly drawn to the lifestyle that makes that appear “hard” and tough and fearless, with one example being Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was accused of funding gangs to build his street cred and offer protection.